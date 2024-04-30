NDA alliance releases manifesto in AP

Vijayawada: Free bus service to women and three cooking gas cylinders were among the crucial promises that were figured in the manifesto released by the NDA alliance comprising BJP, TDP and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.



Former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and other senior BJP leaders were present during the release of manifesto titled ‘Praja Galam’ at the residence of Naidu in Undavalli near Amaravati.

The other promises include Rs.1,500 monthly pension to the women who attained 18 years of age under ‘Adabidda Nidhi’ scheme, an unemployment dole of Rs.3,000 every month to the youth, drinking water to every household along with separate water pipe connection.

Students will get Rs.15,000 each every year under ‘Talliki Vandhanam’ scheme apart from Rs.20,000 as an investment to farmers every year. Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge Siddharth Singh was also present on the occasion.