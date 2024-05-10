NCW urges ECI to take action against TMC workers for threatening women in Sandeshkhali

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to direct officials concerned to take appropriate measures against TMC workers for threatening women of Sandeshkhali to withdraw their complaints



In a letter addressed to ECI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the NCW was mandated to work for the uplift and welfare of the women of the society. The Commission had taken suo moto cognizance of several media reports alleging that women in Sandeshkhali were sexually abused and wrongfully confined by Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zilla Parishad.

Furthermore, the Commission in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 10 of the NCW Act-1990 had constituted an inquiry committee to further investigate the facts of the case. During the inquiry, the Committee met with several women in Sandeshkhali, who alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the associates of Sheikh Shahjahan.

The Committee also received several complaints in written format by the women of Sandeshkhali.

It has come to the notice of the Commission that the women of Sandeshkhali are being compelled to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers as they are the ruling party in West Bengal during general elections-2024. The TMC party workers are instilling fear among the women of Sandeshkhali to suppress the victims from coming forward with their complaints, potentially impacting the fairness of the election process in the area.

“We request you to look into the matter on priority and ensure that women are not compelled to withdraw their complaints due to the threat from TMC workers. Furthermore, the Election Commission may direct the authorities to take appropriate measures,” she urged.