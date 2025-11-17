NCW Flags Serious Lapses in RG Kar Probe

Kolkata: The parents of the raped-murdered RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor were among 43 complainants who appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) during a mass hearing, 'Maha Jansunwai', held here on Monday to address cases of atrocities against women.

On the sidelines of the first day of the two-day session, NCW member and eminent doctor Archana Majumdar told PTI that the commission would continue to stand by survivors and their families as they keep knocking on every door for justice and wait for months or years for redress.

"Everyone knows what happened to the woman in the RG Kar case. Her helpless parents are being treated like shuttlecocks by the state authorities. They pleaded before the NCW and we believe it is our responsibility to ensure they get real justice. We had sent our members for inspection to visit the place of occurrence. As only one person has been arrested, there is merit in their argument," she said.

Majumdar added that the parents were unhappy with the pace of the investigation. Expressing dissatisfaction over the state police's communication with the NCW, she said, "They (police) never upload this case on the portal. I had two virtual hearings with two Deputy Commissioner rank officials two-three months ago, but they could not give any substantial update."

"At an earlier virtual hearing on the RG Kar case, seven points were asked and recorded and police promised to look into these points. However, no action taken report (ATR) has been initiated based on the flagging of these points and they are not providing us documents requested by me stating the case is sub-judice," the NCW member said.

"Police should not be to harass people and make them move from one place to another. I am not generalising, but this has been the attitude of police in many instances. Even the mother of the deceased woman was beaten during a march to Nabanna a year after the incident. That complaint has also been lodged with us, but there has been no action by police so far," she said.

Majumdar said the NCW has scheduled another hearing on the RG Kar case in 15 days, involving the parents, police and investigating agencies. "The issues should not be skipped. We are very serious. Even if the matter is sub-judice before the Calcutta High Court, what can be done within the parameters of law must be done," she said.

The father of the victim medic, after meeting Majumdar, told PTI, "We are yet to get any satisfactory reply from police related to several issues. The CBI has also let us down. Let's see what reply Kolkata Police furnishes after 15 days." Majumdar said of the 117 cases virtual and physical appearance mostly involving domestic violence, rape, molestation, cybercrimes and maternity benefit issues 43 survivors appeared physically at the hearing venue here Monday.

Except for one or two, all the cases were heard and the mechanism to address their grievances has been initiated, she said. "Tomorrow we are anticipating more than 150 to turn up from Howrah and South 24 Parganas," she added.

Referring to the nature of cases reported from Bengal, she claimed, "The number and type of cases point to a horrible situation. These include sexual attacks in several state-run medical facilities, including R G Kar, Panskura and Uluberia. Even educated girls are facing trouble."

Citing a case from north Kolkata, she said a woman was raped after her husband was murdered, but despite three complaints, police did not act. "Today we asked the OC to start an immediate and proper investigation and encourage victims to file FIRs instead of general diary entries. We will take action within our framework if necessary steps are not taken," she said.