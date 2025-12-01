NC’s Chowdry Ramzan Flags J&K Govt’s Limited Powers in Maiden RS Speech

New Delhi: Newly elected National Conference (NC) Rajya Sabha member Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan on Monday raised the issue of limited powers of Jammu and Kashmir's elected government, asserting that the authority remains concentrated in the hands of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In his maiden speech in the Upper House, Ramzan, speaking amid interruptions from some members, said the people had given the NC a two-thirds majority, paving the way for a popular government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Voicing strong dissatisfaction, he said, "I would like to say here with great sorrow that all the power is in the hands of the LG (Lieutenant Governor). Orders flow from there."

The elected government holds little executive authority on the affairs of governance in the Union territory, he added.

Ramzan was speaking on behalf of his party to felicitate Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on assuming the role of Rajya Sabha chairman.

Acknowledging that he did not know the Chairperson well, he said, "The biggest thing that many Speakers here have said is that you have been a social worker in your life. And no one comes to these big seats unless there is a lot of sacrifice and a history of public service behind it."

However, Ramzan quickly raised the issue of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that while free and fair elections were held in the Union territory in 2024, the elected government had no powers.

At this point, the Rajya Sabha Chairman intervened, urging Ramzan to stick to the designated subject of the welcome address and that he would be given a different slot for raising his concerns. Despite the intervention, Ramzan pressed on with his point, emphasising the strategic importance and historical context of Jammu and Kashmir.

"...You know what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir in the last decades. We have to strengthen it," he said, arguing that the massive mandate given for the first time to an elected government is meaningless if it is effectively powerless.

Ramzan's maiden speech drew appreciation from the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who was in the visitors' gallery, witnessing the oath ceremony with his advisor Nasir Wani.

"First day, first show. Well done...Ch Mohd Ramzan for using the first available opportunity to remind the union government of its promise about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said on X.

Earlier, as the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began, the three recently elected MPs from Jammu and Kashmir took oath as members of the Upper House.

Along with Ramzan, NC leader Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and party treasurer Gurwinder Singh Oberoi took oath as Rajya Sabha members at the start of Parliament's Winter Session.

Kichloo took the oath in Urdu, Oberoi in Punjabi, and Ramzan in Kashmiri.

Oberoi became the first Sikh member to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending his wishes to Oberoi as he walked into the Rajya Sabha for the first time, Abdullah said, "You carry a lot of hopes and expectations on your shoulders".

The chief minister also congratulated Kichloo for beginning a new innings in his political career.

"The people of J-K, especially of the Chenab Valley, will look up to him with a lot of hope and watch closely as he represents their aspirations," Abdullah said.

After the oath, the three leaders exchanged pleasantries with the Chairman and greeted other leaders present in the House.

Last month, the NC won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP won the fourth seat in the elections. This was the first election held after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The Rajya Sabha seats have remained vacant since 2021. PTI