NCP Threatens To Expose Shiv Sena Minister’s Corruption

Mumbai: The rift between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has become wider after Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale accused senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare of working to defeat him in the last year’s Vidhan Sabha elections. The NCP has hit back by accusing the minister of corruption. NCP spokesperson Anan Paranjape said that his party will expose Gagavale’s corruption within seven days.

Both Gogawale and Tatkare are at loggerheads over the guardian minister’s post for Raigad district, which has forced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stay the allotment of the post to Tatkare’s daughter Aditi.

Gogawale also alleged that Sunil Tatkare, who is a Raigad MP, aligned with Opposition leaders to defeat him and other alliance members in the Vidhan Sabha elections. “We whole-heartedly worked for the NDA alliance candidate Sunil Tatkare during the Lok Sabha elections and ensured there were no mistakes in our efforts. However, Tatkare made settlements with different individuals so that we would lose the elections. He even joined hands with Jayant Patil of the PWP to defeat Alibaug MLA Mahendra Dalvi. Similarly, he worked with our opponents against me,” said Gogawale.

However, NCP spokesperson Anan Paranjape said that his party will not tolerate criticism against Tatkare and they will expose Gagawale’s corruption within seven days. “We will expose Gogawale’s criminal cases, financial scams committed in Raigad, and scams committed during his tenure as former Zilla Parishad speaker”, said Paranjape.

Gogavale has hit back saying if Anand Paranjape exposes even one scam, he will resign from his ministerial post along with his MLA post.