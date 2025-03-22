NCP MP Supriya Sule Slams Air India Over Chronic Flight Delays

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has criticized Air India for its ongoing flight delays, describing the situation as a result of "constant mismanagement" by the airline. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sule expressed her frustration with the airline's repeated tardiness, noting that passengers are often subjected to significant delays despite paying premium fares for their tickets.

Air India flights are endlessly delayed — this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens — all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India… pic.twitter.com/FmcJ8HR667

Sule’s remarks followed her personal experience with Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by over an hour, contributing to her growing dissatisfaction with the airline’s services. She pointed out that the delays affect a wide range of passengers, including professionals, children, and senior citizens, all of whom are inconvenienced by the chronic lateness.

The NCP leader questioned the disparity between the high fares passengers pay and the level of service they receive, calling it "unacceptable." She took to social media to urge the Civil Aviation Minister to intervene and take action against Air India, holding the airline accountable for its poor performance.

This criticism comes at a time when many passengers have voiced similar concerns about the airline’s punctuality. Air India, which is a major player in India’s aviation sector, has long struggled with flight delays and operational inefficiencies, leading to mounting dissatisfaction among its customers. Sule’s post has added to the growing calls for better regulation of the airline industry, with passengers demanding timely services and greater accountability from airlines like Air India. The Civil Aviation Ministry has yet to comment on Sule’s remarks or outline any potential actions to address the concerns raised.