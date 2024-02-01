NCC Directorate Honors Cadets for Republic Day Achievements

Hyderabad: The AP and Telangana NCC Directorate, led by Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, Deputy Director General, on Thursday felicitated its cadets who won various prizes during the Republic day camp at Delhi.



Sgt M. Srisanth and Cdt N. Dheeraj of the junior division were adjudged all-India best in the Army and Navy wings. Cadet Sk Rehana, SUO S. Chittesh Rao, and Cpl G. Lohith won gold in equestrian events. Cadet SUO Akanksha Bhosle was second best in the Army senior wing and Cadet Mahi Baldev received the DGNCC Commendation Card.



The Directorate was placed first in the group song competition and third in the national integration awareness programme. Fifteen senior wing cadets marched in the parade.







