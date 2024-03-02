Top
NCC Director Honors Outstanding Cadets and Instructors

2 March 2024
Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, Deputy Director General of the NCC Directorate for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, Deputy Director General of the NCC Directorate for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, felicitated 10 cadets, a girl cadet instructor and four associate NCC officers on Sunday. Among the recipients, Senior Under Officer Gurugubelli Prem Krithika received the defence secretary commendation card after being recognised as the all India best cadet in the Army senior wing and receiving the Prime Minister’s Baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Republic Day Camp (RDC).


