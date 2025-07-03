NCB Dismantled Transnational Drug-Trafficking Syndicate: Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau’s successful dismantling of a transnational drug-trafficking syndicate, calling it a “stellar example” of multi-agency coordination.

In one of the most far-reaching crackdowns on the illegal pharmaceutical trade, the NCB uncovered a global network that used encrypted digital platforms, drop-shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents and more than ten countries, an official statement said.

“Congratulations to the NCB and all agencies involved in busting this global drug cartel,” Shah said. “This probe demonstrates our government’s determination to eliminate every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where these criminals operate.”

The operation began on May 25, when officers intercepted a vehicle near Mandi House in Delhi and seized 3.7 kg of tramadol tablets from its two occupants—both B. Pharma graduates from a Noida university. The pair admitted to running a vendor profile on a major Indian B2B platform, selling pills to clients in the US, Europe, and Australia.

Interrogation leads then traced a stockist in Roorkee and a key associate in Mayur Vihar, who disclosed connections to a contact in Udupi, Karnataka, responsible for arranging bulk shipments to the US. In Udupi, NCB investigators uncovered data on 50 international consignments—29 within the US, 18 within Australia, and one each to Estonia, Spain, and Switzerland.

The bureau shared this intelligence with global counterparts and Interpol, prompting the US DEA to arrest a bulk re-shipper and money launderer in Alabama and seize a large cache of controlled medicines. Further digital forensics led to the arrest of two more Indian nationals in New Delhi and Jaipur, who managed logistics and supply-side operations.

The syndicate communicated via encrypted platforms such as Telegram, accepted payments through cryptocurrency, PayPal, and Western Union, and used anonymous international drop-shippers to evade detection. The alleged kingpin—responsible for coordinating international linkages and finances—has been identified in the UAE, and the NCB is collaborating with Emirati authorities on his arrest.

Minister Shah noted that over the past few years, the NCB has monitored increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods, and he pledged continued vigilance. “We must stay ahead of these criminals by strengthening international cooperation and leveraging advanced investigative techniques,” he said.