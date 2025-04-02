NC to oppose Waqf bill in Parliament; A ‘conspiracy’ against Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, tabled in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

“It is somewhat difficult for people like us to accept this bill. It appears this bill is aimed at targeting a particular religion,” NC vice president and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said while speaking to reporters here.

He added, “I have repeatedly said that every religion has its own institutions. Every religion has a charitable wing which is run on donations. We (Muslims) do charitable works through the Waqf institution, and it is unfortunate that the Waqf (boards) are being targetted. It appears only our means of charity are being targetted. We can’t support this legislation. Our members will oppose it.”

The NC has two members in the Lok Sabha-both representing the constituencies of the Muslim majority Kashmir Valley (Srinagar and Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri). Abdur Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid who represents the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and lone member of Ladakh Haji Mohammad Haneefa Jan are also likely to oppose the Waqf Bill.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the proposed amendment in the Waqf Bill is a “conspiracy” to target Muslims. “I don’t have any expectations from the BJP government,” she said while speaking to reporters here. Ms. Mufti added, “From the past couple of years, Muslims are being lynched, mosques are being destroyed and graveyards seized.”

Her party MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para said that the Waqf Bill mirrors J&K Reorganisation Act, prioritising control over community rights. “Just like the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, which reorganised the state into union territories, the Waqf Bill seeks to centralise authority over community properties,” he was quoted as saying by local news agency KNO.

Former minister and J&K People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone in a post on ‘X’ said, “Waqf by definition is the custodian of properties which are collectively owned by Muslims. It is an Islamic concept.” He alleged, “The proposed amendment by Parliament is a blatant interference in our faith aimed at divesting rightful custodians of their authority. Yet another right-wing trespass”.

However, BJP leader and J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darakshna Andrabi asserted that the proposed amendments in the Waqf Bill will only benefit the Muslims across the country. She told reporters here, “I think there are some good amendments proposed in the Bill even though the discussions on these are yet to be held in the Parliament. After the defence and the railways, the Waqf owns the largest assets including land, yet a vast majority of Muslim families are homeless and landless. The Prime Minister is trying to address this issue and see to it that the Muslims of the country do not remain poor.” She claimed, “There are only gains and no losses in this Bill.”