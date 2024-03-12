Nayab Singh Saini To Be Sworn In As Haryana CM

In the aftermath of the political drama that unfolded in Haryana on Tuesday morning with the resignation of ML Khattar ministry, Haryana BJP Legislature Party has elected Nayab Singh Saini as its new leader paving way for him to be sworn as the next CM of the state.

Nayab Singh Saini is currently the state BJP president and represents Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha. He hails from OBC community and Saini caste is 8% of the Haryana population. He is considered to be a close confidante of the former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and therefore his elevation as CM according to political analysts is also influenced by caste and electoral calculations.

Nayab Singh Saini started his political journey with BJP in 1996. In this journey he has discharged various responsibilities within the state BJP organisation as well as the electoral politics and cabinet. He was first elected to Haryana assembly in 2014 and was inducted in the state cabinet in 2016. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, he contested from Kurukshetra and defeated his nearest rival, INC Candidate by a margin of nearly 3.83 lakh votes.

According to sources, the new CM and his cabinet might be sworn in today evening, drawing curtains over the ongoing political drama.