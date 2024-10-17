 Top
Home » Nation

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM

Nation
M Srinivas
17 Oct 2024 8:29 AM GMT
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
x
BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini taking oath as chief minister of Haryana on Thursday. (Photo: X)

New Delhi: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as chief minister of Haryana on Thursday.

Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh and others took oath as ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders of NDA alliance took part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Overcoming all odds, including anti-incumbency, exit poll predictions and the three-term jinx, the BJP made an impressive comeback in Haryana to form government in the state for the third time in a row, a first in the State.

Apart from improving its vote share to 40 per cent from 36 per cent in 2019, with 48 wins, the BJP has also bagged most seats over the last three Assembly polls. The Congress won 37 seats.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP Nayab Singh Saini Haryana CM Takes oath Assembly elections 
Rest of India Haryana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick