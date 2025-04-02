Naxals Open to Talks as Shah Visits Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Raipur: Maoists have purportedly offered an olive branch to the Chhattisgarh government ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state, scheduled to commence on Friday.

The Maoists however have put a rider for holding talks with the government, saying that it should declare a ceasefire to create a conducive environment for this.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds home portfolio, on Wednesday responded to the purported offer for peace talks from Maoists, saying that his government ready for holding dialogue with the Naxals to bring a lasting peace in the Leftwing insurgency- hit areas in the state, provided they owe their faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.

Besides, Maoists must shun violence and also there should be no pre-conditions from the Naxals to hold talks with the government, he said.

“Any talks with the Maoists will be meaningless if they do not show their faith in the Constitution of India and run a parallel system”, Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said the Maoists should declare their representatives to hold talks on their behalf and also spell out their conditions clearly if they want a meaningful dialogue with the government.

The purported press release issued by the Central Committee (CC) of Maoists, under the signature of Abhay, said 400 Naxal cadres, including leaders, commanders and People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) members were killed in encounters with security forces in the last 15 months.

The purported release said a meeting of CC members was held at Hyderabad on March 24 where the Naxal leaders offered for talks with the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre for peace.

The release however put a rider on holding peace talks saying that the counterinsurgency operations should be suspended and the government should declare a ceasefire to create a conducive environment for talks.

Mr. Shah is coming on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on April four to attend the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum festival, besides reviewing the anti-Naxal strategy.