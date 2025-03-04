Naxalites Kill 65-Year-Old Man in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Naxalites have killed a 65-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. As per preliminary information, Naxalites killed Kalmu Hidma, a resident of Pentapad village under Chintagufa police station limits, at his native place on Monday evening, a police official here said without giving details or specifying motive behind the incident.

The deceased was a relative of former MLA Manish Kunjam. The official said a police team was sent to the spot and further details were being collected. With this incident, eight persons have been killed by Naxalites at separate places so far this year in the state's Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Sukma.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region.