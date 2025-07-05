Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Bijapur

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.A gunfight broke out in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

The operation had been launched on the basis of intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, and intermittent exchange of fire is going on in the area since Friday, he said. The body of a male Naxalite along with a weapon was recovered from the encounter site and more details were awaited, the official said.