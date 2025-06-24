Naxalism, A Catastrophe For Backward Regions: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said Naxalism has been a major catastrophe for the backward tribal regions, leading to deaths of nearly 40,000 people and incapacitation of many more in the last three and half decades.

Addressing the jawans and security brass here, Mr. Shah said the Naxal violence deprived the poor tribal population of basic necessities such as food, electricity, education, housing, toilets, and clean drinking water- let alone any possibility of industrial development.

“Entire (tribal) regions were forced to live in a condition akin to slavery for decades, and the root cause of this suffering was Naxalism”, he said.

Mr. Shah expressed satisfaction that as Naxalism is being eliminated from various regions in Chhattisgarh, the state government is ensuring the delivery of food, healthcare, education, electricity, housing, sanitation and clean drinking water, thereby connecting the people with the mainstream of development.

“When a child picks up a pencil instead of a gun and begins writing ‘ka, kha, ga’ (alphabets) it doesn’t just change the future of that child, but of the entire nation”, he said and asserted “That moment is very close”.

The Union minister further said ‘When the country becomes free from Naxalism in March 2026, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be one of the most significant moments since independence’.

Mr. Shah said when the history of eradication of Naxalism is written, the sacrifice, devotion and hard work of our security forces will be inscribed in golden letters.

He said the security forces have dismantled Maoist hideouts with immense courage, patience, and commitment which has astonished even the security forces across the world.

“I know that what our jawans set out to achieve, they always accomplish. It is the trust in our security forces inspired by which I keep reiterating that we will eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026”, he added.