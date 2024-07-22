Navy warship severely damaged in fire, sailor missing

Mumbai: INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship, which was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, caught fire and suffered severe damages. While one sailor is missing and the search is on for him, a probe has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident.



According to the Indian Navy, the fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra on Sunday evening while she was undergoing refit at the Mumbai naval dockyard.

“The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by Monday morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out,” the navy said in a statement.

“However, in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side,” it added.

“All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident,” said the statement.

The INS Brahmaputra continued to list further alongside its berth and is currently resting on one side, sources said.

The INS Brahmaputra is the first of the indigenously built ‘Brahmaputra’ class guided missile frigate. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000. The ship is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors. The ship is fitted with a medium range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedo launchers.



