Navy to Get N-sub from Russia in ’26

New Delhi:India is solidifying its nuclear punch with the commissioning of its third indigenous nuclear powered and ballistic missile carrying submarine 'Aridaman' next year. It will also get on lease from Russia for 10 years the nuclear attack submarine ‘Chakra III’ in 2027 or early 2028.

The fourth nuclear-powered and ballistic missile carrier, codenamed S-4, could be commissioned in 2027, said sources.



"’Aridaman’ will be commissioned soon. It is in its final stages of trials," said Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, during annual press conference ahead of the Navy Day on December 4. India has already commissioned two similar submarines, the ‘INS Arihant’ and ‘INS Arighat’.



These submarines are powered by nuclear engines and carry nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.



‘INS Arihant’ was operationalised in 2018 and ‘INS Arighat’ was commissioned last year in August. This established India’s nuclear triad, which is the capability to carry out nuclear strike from land, air and sea.



Since India follows a "no first use" nuclear policy, it is crucial that the country possess assured capability to hit back in case there is a nuclear attack.



On indigenous nuclear attack submarines (SSN), also called hunter-killers, Admiral Tripathi said that these would be ready sometime in the middle of next decade. SSN submarines are powered by nuclear engines but don't carry nuclear weapons.



"Government of India had given approval to construct two SSN indigenously. SSN can't be constructed overnight, especially when we are doing it first time. It will happen sometime in the middle of next decade. In the meantime we are likely to get one SSN from a friendly foreign partner that will fill up the gap till the time we have our indigenous SSNs, " he said.



In 2019, India had signed a deal with Russia to get on lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine to be named Chakra III, whose delivery has been delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war. "India is pushing Russia to deliver Chakra III by 2027. But Russia is saying it will deliver it by 2028," said defence sources.

The nuclear powered submarines are deadlier as compared to conventional diesel engine ones as they move more silently underneath the water. Also unlike diesel powered submarines they don't require to frequently come to the surface and can remain under water, undetected for months.

Admiral Tripathi said the process to seal the proposed acquisition of six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P75-I) is nearing completion.



He also said that the Navy will get the first four of the 26 Rafale-M fighter jets in 2028. India had inked the Rs 64,000 crore deal with France in April to procure the jets.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted Indian Navy's role during Operation Sindoor and said its aggressive posturing forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.

The Navy Chief said that Operation Sindoor had put financial strain on Pakistan as a significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.



The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.

"It is in an open domain, which all shipping companies refuse to go to Pakistani ports. It was very clear that, by some estimates, there was a 10-15 per cent drop in trade, and that obviously had an economic effect on Pakistan. It was actually too short a time to have any meaningful effect, but obviously, they must have felt the pinch. If the active operation had continued, like kinetic ops, for a longer time, their economy would have suffered, " added Navy Chief.