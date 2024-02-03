Navy saves Iranian fishing vessel from Somalian pirates

New Delhi: The Indian Navy rescued the crew of the Iranian fishing vessel FV Omari, which was hijacked by seven Somali pirates along the East coast of Somalia on Friday. The crew comprised 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals. This is the third incident this week where the Indian Navy thwarted hijacking attempts on fishing vessels in the high seas.

The Indian Navy, actively engaged in anti-piracy missions, received information about the piracy attempt on FV Omari on January 31. Using Naval Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) for surveillance, the Indian Navy successfully located the hijacked vessel. The INS Sharda, a Navy warship deployed for anti-piracy missions, was diverted to intercept the FV Omari.



In the early hours of February 2, INS Sharda intercepted the vessel and deployed its integral helicopter and boats to confront the pirates. Through effective and strategic measures, the Indian Navy coerced the pirates into releasing the crew and the vessel. The apprehended pirates were disarmed and allowed to disembark.



Ensuring the safe release of the crew, along with the vessel, the Indian Navy's commandos conducted a confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to ensure the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates.



"Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious lives at sea, symbolising the Indian Navy’s resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea," the Indian Navy stated.



Earlier this week, the Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra, in less than 36 hours, rescued two hijacked fishing vessels (Iranian fishing vessel Iman and Al Naeemi) from Somali pirates, saving a total of 36 crew members (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in the Southern Arabian Sea, approximately 850 nautical miles west of Kochi.

