Kharge to Address 'Odisha Bachao Samavesh' on January 29

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on January 29 to attend the ‘Odisha Bachao Samavesh’, ostensibly to boost the morale of the party’s state unit leaders and workers ahead of the twin Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

According to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak, Kharge will address the party leaders and workers at Lower PMG Square in front of the State Legislative Assembly.

The OPCC chief Mr Patnaik said Kharge’s visit will give an impetus to party workers and leadership before carrying out a full-fledged election campaign in the state.

“The AICC is very serious about its Odisha mission. The main focus is to woo women and youths to our party fold. People in Odisha have realized that Congress is the only alternative as the ruling BJD and BJP have joined hands to ruin the state. Poverty continues to be the key issue. There is no employment and youths are begging for jobs. Migration of the rural workforce continues as before. Kharge ji will speak on these issues,” said the OPCC chief.

Apart from addressing the ‘Odisha Bachao Samavesh,’ the AICC chief will also meet senior party leaders. We have 17 parties in the INDIA bloc in Odisha. He will hold talks with the leaders of these parties," he added.

The OPCC president urged the people of Odisha to support the Samavesh to make it a success.

Mr Pattanayak also stated that during Kharge’s first visit, discussions will be held about routes of the upcoming 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi in Odisha and review the state units preparation for the event.

Training his guns at the ruling BJD, the OPCC chief said, “The regional party is planning to impose a non-Odia person as their leader. However, the Congress will never allow them to succeed in their design.”

No comments were received from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Mr Pattanayak’s observation.