Navy Chief: Maritime Security Now a Dynaxic Challenge in Fluid World

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that in this turbulent era of fluid alignments and fused challenges, maritime security can no longer be viewed through the narrow prism of threat containment. Rather, it needs to be understood as what professor Rieckmann called a 'Dynaxic Challenge', a challenge that is both dynamic and complex, the Navy chief said in his address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 being held here.

The Navy is hosting the three-day conclave at the Manekshaw Centre from October 28-30, with several naval officers and experts from various countries taking part in it. "Across centuries, the seas have been humanity's oldest highways -- carrying not just commerce and culture, but curiosity and courage," Admiral Tripathi said.

From shaping the fortunes of nations to scripting the future of humanity, the seas have always been the truest measure of "our shared destiny", he said. The Navy chief added, "In this turbulent era of fluid alignments and fused challenges, maritime security can no longer be viewed through the narrow prism of threat containment."

He also said the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) located in Gurugram hosts 15 International Liaison Officers (ILOs), and "our aim is to enhance the capacity of IFC-IOR to host about 50 ILOs by 2028".