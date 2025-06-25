 Top
Navi Mumbai Teen Booked for Sharing Minor Girl’s Private Video on Social Media

PTI
25 Jun 2025 4:27 PM IST

19-year-old accused of filming and circulating video to extort sexual favours from victim

Navi Mumbai Teen Booked for Sharing Minor Girl’s Private Video on Social Media
Mohd Kaif Akram Sah allegedly recorded a minor girl bathing during an Instagram video call, shared the video online after she refused his demands, prompting police to file charges under BNS, POCSO, and IT Acts.

Thane: A 19-year-old youth from Navi Mumbai was booked for allegedly sharing a video of a minor girl while bathing on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohd Kaif Akram Sah, contacted the girl through an Instagram video call.

"During this video call, he filmed the girl while she was bathing without her knowledge. He then used this video clip demanding sexual favours from the victim. When she refused to oblige, he circulated the video on social media," the FIR stated.
Rabale MIDC Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voyeurism, defamation and criminal intimidation, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act after the girl lodged a complaint on June 23. No arrest has been made so far as further investigation is underway, the official added.
( Source : PTI )
