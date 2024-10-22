Navi Mumbai BJP leader Sandeep Naik joins Sharad Pawar-led party

Mumbai: In a significant setback for the BJP in Navi Mumbai ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections, former MLA and party leader Sandeep Naik has joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction). Naik is expected to contest the assembly election from the Belapur seat, where the BJP has re-nominated its sitting MLA, Manda Mhatre.

Sandeep Naik's father, former minister Ganesh Naik, who has had considerable influence in the Navi Mumbai region over the years, has also been re-nominated by the BJP from the Airoli assembly constituency.

Upon joining the NCP, Sandeep Naik was welcomed by the party's state unit president, Jayant Patil. Sources indicate that Naik's decision to switch parties stemmed from dissatisfaction with the BJP's denial of a poll ticket.

“What we have lost is now found. The story that begins in Navi Mumbai will resonate across Maharashtra. We will not overlook the contributions of our most dedicated activists and leaders. Sandeep Naik's entry will undoubtedly strengthen our party,” Patil remarked, urging the audience to support Naik in the upcoming elections.

Patil also criticized the state government for rising inflation, unemployment, and deteriorating law and order.

Sandeep Naik emphasized his commitment to prioritizing the development needs of Navi Mumbai, the satellite town of Mumbai. “We fulfilled our responsibilities during the last elections, but the recognition and respect for our efforts was lacking,” he said, indirectly targeting the BJP.

Meanwhile, Patil claimed that numerous activists and leaders from other parties are eager to join the NCP.

The rivalry between the Naik family and BJP MLA Manda Mhatre has historically divided the Belapur constituency, which has a significant population of the Agri-Koli community. Ganesh Naik was defeated by Mhatre in the 2014 elections while still with the undivided NCP, before later switching his allegiance to the BJP.







