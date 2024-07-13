Navi Mumbai airport to be operational in March 2025, says MoS Mohol

Thane: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said the Navi Mumbai International Airport is slated to commence operations in March 2025. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Mohol visited the airport site and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

"Going by the progress of the work, the airport will be operational in March next year. It will enhance connectivity with neighbouring Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan, and western Maharashtra," Mohol said, highlighting its international standards and anticipated annual footfall of nearly 20 million passengers.

He expressed positivity towards naming the airport after late PWP leader DB Patil. He also assured that issues about compensation for project-affected persons (PAP) would be resolved through discussions with management. "We are committed to ensuring that people who have contributed land for the airport project are not displaced," the minister clarified, emphasising the government's awareness of project-related issues and compensations.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's ongoing support for development initiatives in Maharashtra. Talking about the results of the Maharashtra council elections, Mohol lauded the Mahayuti alliance's performance and urged the Congress to introspect on its internal challenges.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance on Friday won all the nine seats it contested in the biennial elections to 11 legislative council seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a setback as a candidate backed by NCP (SP) lost.