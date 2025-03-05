 Top
Naveen Patnaik Skips Odisha Government’s Biju Jayanti Programme Amid Political Tensions

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
5 March 2025 11:51 PM IST

Former Odisha CM’s absence signals protest against derecognition of March 5 as Panchayati Raj Divas, highlighting political rift.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik. (DC Image)

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chose to skip the state government's official celebration of Biju Jayanti, a move seen as a mark of protest against the decision to derecognise March 5 as Panchayati Raj Divas.

While Patnaik was absent from the event, veteran BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadai participated as the chief speaker. The official programme saw the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Lanka Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Other key attendees included Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and information and public relations department principal secretary Sanjaya Kumar Singh.

Patnaik’s decision to stay away from the event comes at a time when the ruling dispensation and the opposition BJD are at odds over several political and administrative matters. The absence of the former chief minister, who has been a pivotal figure in Odisha’s politics for over two decades, has sparked discussions in political circles about the growing rift between the two sides.

While the government’s Biju Jayanti celebrations proceeded as planned, Patnaik’s absence underscored the continuing tensions over the state’s political legacy and governance policies.

With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

