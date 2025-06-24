Naveen Patnaik Recovering Well After Surgery, Confirms Brother Prem Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik is recuperating well after undergoing a successful surgical procedure in Mumbai, his elder brother Prem Patnaik informed on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Prem Patnaik expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha and well-wishers across the country for their prayers and support.

“Naveen had a procedure on Sunday and he’s doing very well. He’s able to walk a few steps to the bathroom on his own. I sincerely thank everyone for thinking about him and praying for his recovery. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and your good wishes, he will make a swift recovery,” he said.

The surgery, which lasted nearly four hours, was performed at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The procedure was led by noted cardiovascular surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda, with the assistance of a specialist spine surgeon from Coimbatore, specially brought in for the operation.

Confirming the outcome, Dr Panda said, “The surgery was successful, and Mr Patnaik is in stable condition. He will remain under observation for the next two days, following which he is expected to stay in the hospital for an additional three to four days before being discharged.”

The 77-year-old veteran politician was admitted to the hospital last Friday after being diagnosed with cervical arthritis, a condition affecting the neck and spine.

The former five-term Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik remains one of the most enduring and influential figures in Indian regional politics. His health updates have drawn widespread attention from political leaders, party workers, and citizens alike.

Officials indicated that further updates on his condition would be shared in the coming days.