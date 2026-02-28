Naveen Patnaik Expels Senior Leader Pravat Biswal From BJD Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal was on Saturday expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on charges of “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline,” marking a fresh episode of internal turbulence within the regional outfit.

The decision was taken under the direction of party president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, hours after Biswal reportedly confronted the leadership over the selection of Dr Santrupta Mishra as the party’s official nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Biswal, a former legislator from Cuttack-Choudwar, publicly questioned the leadership’s decision to nominate Mishra, arguing that the move overlooked long-serving party workers and senior leaders.

“I told Naveen Patnaik to choose someone who has given his blood and sweat for the party. Instead, he has chosen a person who joined recently,” Biswal said, expressing disappointment over the candidate selection process.

The expelled leader also raised objections to what he described as the opening of a party bank account outside Odisha, alleging irregularities. “I am opposed to the idea of the party opening an official bank account outside Odisha. This smacks of corruption. I will hold a press conference tomorrow and disclose the activities going on in the party,” he said.

While the BJD has not publicly elaborated on the specific grounds for the disciplinary action, party insiders indicated that the expulsion followed what the leadership viewed as a breach of organisational discipline and public criticism of internal decisions.

The development comes at a politically sensitive time, with Rajya Sabha elections around the corner and parties engaged in strategic candidate selections. The BJD, which has been navigating a changed political landscape in Odisha, is seeking to maintain organisational cohesion amid signs of dissent from some quarters.

Biswal’s expulsion reflects the leadership’s firm stance against internal dissent being aired publicly. It also signals the party high command’s determination to project unity as it recalibrates its strategy in the post-Assembly election scenario.

Further political ripples are expected, particularly if Biswal proceeds with his proposed press conference and disclosures.