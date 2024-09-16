Naval Commanders to Review Maritime Security Issues

New Delhi: A high-level Naval Commanders Conference will begin on Tuesday, focusing on evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges, and maritime security issues in West Asia. This biannual conference plays a critical role in shaping the future direction of the Indian Navy.

Scheduled from September 17 to 20 in the national capital, the conference will feature a comprehensive review of the Navy's operational readiness. Discussions will include the Navy’s capability enhancement plans, promotion of indigenisation and self-reliance, and the realisation of combat effectiveness.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference, discussing national security and expectations. The event will also see participation from Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, as well as the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, fostering inter-service collaboration and strategic convergence.

The conference will commence with an inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff, who will review key operational, material, logistical, human resources, training, and administrative activities undertaken by the Navy over the past six months. The focus will also be on achieving significant milestones to protect India’s maritime interests.

The Indian Navy has demonstrated its capability as a preferred security responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) by effectively addressing threats from drones and missiles. The conference will include a review of ongoing naval projects aimed at enhancing indigenisation through the Make in India initiative.