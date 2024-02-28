National Webinar on Viksit Bharat at CDM

Hyderabad: College of Defence Management (CDM), a tri-service training institution of the Armed Forces, commenced its national webinar on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Envisioning Economy, Society and Security’ in Secunderabad on Tuesday. The webinar is an annual event conducted at CDM and focuses on contemporary issues of leadership, strategy, management and national security.

Chief of Integrated Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CISC) Lt. Gen. J.P. Mathew, while delivering the keynote address, stressed on the vision of Viksit Bharat, in harmony with both modern infrastructure and nature, and giving opportunities for all citizens of all regions to reach their potential. He stressed that India must transition from a largely agrarian, informal economy to one based on services, advanced manufacturing, technology, and knowledge. “Equally important is the need to harness the potential of the five springboards namely, green economy, technology leadership, skills for 21st century, demographic dividend, and sectors of tomorrow,” he said.



Commandant of the CDM Rear Admiral Sanjay Dutt, VSM, in his opening address, brought out the relevance of the annual seminar in its mission of developing strategic management thought and competencies in mid-level Armed Forces officers for the last five decades. Since 1976, 27 national seminars on subjects of contemporary relevance in the strategic domain have been conducted as a keystone event in the college almanac.



The current edition of the webinar, planned over three plenary sessions, will focus on discussing some fundamental questions about the economy, society, and the security that India should aspire for as a developed nation in 2047 and its sustenance beyond. The seminar will seek to focus upon our vision of “India@2047 as a Developed,Value-based and Comprehensively Secure Nation”.



Eminent speakers R. Ravikumar, Dr Shamika Ravi, Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Prof. Varun Sahni, Dr N. Ganesh Rao, Amb D.B. Venketesh, Amb Pankaj Saran, Vice Adm Pradeep Chauhan (Retd) and Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla (Retd) will address the future leaders from the Tri Services at CDM and several other military and academic institutes pan India in webinar mode, over next two days.



