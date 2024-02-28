National Meet on ‘Reconstruction of Telangana’ Concludes in OU

Expressing concern that even students from premier institutions like IIT and NIT were resorting to extreme steps for various reasons, Prof. R. Limbadri called upon the authorities to understand the problems of the students, counsel them and provide adequate incentives for academic and career advancements to help them come out of the negative and pessimistic mindset. He said that the focus should be on guiding youth to the right path.

He was addressing a huge gathering at the conclusion of the three-day national conference on ‘Reconstruction of Telangana: Emerging issues, policy interventions and development prospects’, under the aegis of the Department of Sociology at Arts College in Osmania University campus.

Prof. Limbadri appreciated the department of Sociology for organizing the conference and said that suitable efforts were needed to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana, development of rural and urban areas and the all-round development of dalits and tribals.

Meanwhile, around 250 scholars presented their papers on the topic during the conference.

This is an attempt to take feedback, suggestions and recommendations from scholars as involving academicians in policy making would make for qualitative changes and check the alarming trend of suicides by students.

Professor B. Sudhakar Reddy, director of ICSSR-SRC, said that sustainable development was crucial for the reconstruction of Telangana. He urged the faculty and students to make use of such opportunities as ICSR provides financial assistance for research work.

Conference director and principal of Arts College, Prof. C. Ganesh said that normally only political leaders and officials are involved in policy decisions, whereas development plans can be prepared more effectively if academicians are also roped in for the exercise.



He said that all the research papers, debates and discussion would be collated and a report will be submitted to the state government for the reconstruction of Telangana.



