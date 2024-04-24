National leaders campaign aggressively in Kerala on last day of electioneering

Thiruvananthapuram: With just hours left for the culmination of public campaigning, top leaders of political parties including union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi addressed a series of public meetings across Kerala on Thursday seeking support for their respective candidates.



Amit Shah unleashed a frontal attack on the ruling LDF claiming that the communists were finished across the world and India. “Congress is also facing a similar fate here. Modi will become the prime minister for the third time and free Kerala from the politics of violence,” he said.

BJP candidate Shobha Surendran is contesting from Alappuzha constituency against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and sitting MP A M Arif of the CPM.

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge campaigned for Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor is caught in a triangular contest against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar of the BJP and former MP Pannyan Raveendran of the LDF.

Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading falsehoods about the party manifesto. “We have spoken about caste census and economic survey to find out the socio-economic status of various communities. There is no mention of redistribution of wealth yet the BJP is spreading fake stories,” he said.

The Congress president accused Modi of inducting all corrupt leaders into the BJP fold. “On the one hand, Modi talks about fighting corruption but takes in all the corrupt people. They have a washing machine which cleans all the corrupt once they join the BJP,” he said.

Priyanka campaigns in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi led a massive roadshow in Wayanad in support of Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi. She addressed public meetings in Kambalakkad and Wandoor.

The Congress leader assured the people that her party and the India Alliance would implement the promises made in their manifesto. Priyanka

The state goes to polls in a single phase on April 26. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday in all 20 constituencies in the state.

The Congress-led UDF received a massive mandate in 2019 winning 19 of the 20 seats. Later one of the MPs of the Kerala Congress became part of the LDF after his party Kerala Congress Mani decided to join the ruling front.