National Herald Probe: Delhi Police Issues Notice to Shivakumar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case.

The notice, issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), stated that Shivakumar is “supposed to be having vital information” related to the case registered on October 3 this year against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Through the November 29 notice, the EOW has asked Shivakumar to appear before it or furnish the requested information by December 19.

The agency has sought details about his personal background, his association with the Congress and a complete breakup of funds allegedly transferred by him or associated entities to Young Indian.

“This is to inform you that the EOW, Delhi Police, is investigating the above-cited FIR and that you are supposed to be having vital information in respect of the above case,” the notice read.

The EOW has also sought the purpose of Shivakumar’s bank transfers, the source of these funds, details of any communication between him and Young Indian or AICC functionaries, whether the payments were made on anyone’s instructions and whether he was aware of the intended use of the funds.

Additionally, the agency has asked him to provide income tax records, financial statements and any donation certificates related to the payments.

The FIR registered by the EOW, based on a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate, alleges criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with the transfer of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) assets to Young Indian, a company in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together hold a 76 per cent stake.

The National Herald case, originally triggered by a 2013 private complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, is based on allegations that AJL assets worth more than ₹988 crore were acquired by Young Indian for ₹50 lakh through a 2010 transaction involving the AICC.

Sources close to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said he is being targeted for “not playing ball” with the BJP and claimed that this underscores his position as one of the key leaders “taking the hit” for the Congress. They added that Shivakumar is the “most persecuted” among Congress leaders but insisted the BJP will not succeed in “breaking him.”