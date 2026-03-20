National Dental Commission Replaces Dental Council Of India

New Delhi: The Centre has constituted the National Dental Commission (NDC), replacing the Dental Council of India, in a move aimed at reforming dental education and regulation.

The new commission, notified on Thursday, will function with three autonomous boards and is operational with immediate effect.

Dr Sanjay Tewari has been appointed as the chairperson of the NDC.

The Union health ministry said the reform marks a shift towards a more transparent, quality-driven and accountable regulatory framework, replacing the earlier elected structure.

“The Commission will introduce essential and long-overdue regulatory reforms in dental education, and enhance access to affordable oral healthcare across the country,” it said.

The Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board will oversee academic standards, while the Dental Assessment and Rating Board will handle accreditation and institutional evaluation. The Ethics and Dental Registration Board will regulate professional conduct and maintain dentist registration.

The commission will also frame regulations under the Act, assess institutions, evaluate human resources and promote dental research. It will set guidelines for fee regulation in private dental colleges and establish standards for community dental care, education, research and professional ethics.

The reform is aimed at strengthening oversight and improving quality in dental education and services.