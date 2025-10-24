 Top
Home » Nation

NC Bags Three Rajya Sabha Seats, BJP Wins One in J&K

Nation
24 Oct 2025 7:04 PM IST

NC secures majority in Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls as BJP’s Sat Sharma wins the fourth seat

NC Bags Three Rajya Sabha Seats, BJP Wins One in J&K
x
The National Conference on Friday won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP clinched one, with Sat Sharma defeating NC’s Imran Nabi Dar.

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.NC candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner in the first seat, and Sajad Kichloo was elected in the second seat, the party said in a statement.

It said the party's treasurer, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner in the third seat. A BJP spokesperson said party candidate Sat Sharma won the fourth seat by securing 32 votes. NC candidate for the seat, Imran Nabi Dar, got 22 votes.

( Source : PTI )
national conference National Conference (NC) rajya sabha Jammu and Kahmir 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X