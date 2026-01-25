Nation Watches PM Modi’s Attire as India Celebrates 77th Republic Day

As India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, public curiosity will once again turn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire for the ceremonial occasion, particularly his choice of headgear, which has become a signature element of his Republic Day and Independence Day appearances.

Prime Minister Modi is widely known for donning vibrant and colourful traditional headgear on national occasions, often symbolising royalty, cultural pride, and regional identity. His turbans are usually crafted in the bandhej style — a traditional tie-and-dye technique predominantly practised in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh — reflecting India’s rich textile heritage.

Over the years, Modi’s dressing style has attracted attention not only within the country but also internationally, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s most style-conscious leaders. His wardrobe typically blends tradition with modernity, featuring Indian kurtas, bandhgala jackets, and meticulously tailored suits, paired with distinctive headgear that often carries cultural or regional significance.







It is generally observed that Modi’s sartorial choices go beyond aesthetics, often serving as a visual representation of India’s diversity and unity. Each turban worn during Republic Day celebrations is seen as a subtle nod to a particular region or cultural tradition, reinforcing the idea of inclusive nationalism.