Nation To Be Governed According To Constitution, Shariyat Cannot Take Precedence Over It - Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath today said that 'Shariyat' is not greater than the constitution. This nation will be run as per the constitution alone. Shariyat cannot be greater than India. He made these remarks while addressing media on the sidelines of an event.

Responding to a media query on the Muslim community's concerns, especially in the backdrop of CAA law implementation and Uniform Civil Code, He stated that Who does not worry about Muslims. Muslims are getting all the facilities, rights and opportunities like any other citizen of the country, but they should follow the laws of India and respect the constitution of India.

He further stated that Shariyat can be the personal matter of the community but it cannot take precedence over the constitution of India. They should understand this fact and abide by it, then the people of this country will hold the community in very high regard.

Yogi stated that his government is following the principle of "Sarv Dharm Sam Bhaav" in which nobody is discriminated, everyone gets the benefit of the government schemes and all the faiths are respected. But nobody will be allowed to take the law in their hands. Responding to a query on 'madrasas', he stated that his government is working on their modernization. We need skilled man power to march on the path of progress and for that we will have to modernize our educational institutes.

He underscored the point that we (BJP) do not indulge in politics of polarization. We do the politics of development but also respect the religious faiths/beliefs of the masses. Today UP has become a model of good governance and development, he concluded.