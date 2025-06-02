Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 to Begin with Flag Hoisting on October 31, 2026

The Maharashtra government on Sunday released the official schedule for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela and Amrit Snan ceremonies, marking a major milestone in the preparations for one of the largest religious congregations in the world. The announcement was made in the presence of seers, mahants, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the government release, the Simhastha Flag Hoisting ceremony will take place at 12:02 p.m. on October 31, 2026, at Ramkund in Panchavati, officially marking the commencement of the holy period.

The three main Amrit Snan (holy dip) dates during the 2027 Kumbh Mela are:

Pratham Amrit Snan on Monday, August 2, 2027 (Ashadh Somvati Amavasya)

Mahakumbhasnan / Second Amrit Snan on August 31, 2027 (Shravan Amavasya)

Tritiya Amrit Snan on September 11, 2027 (Bhadrapada Shuddha Ekadashi)

The Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, which runs concurrently with the Nashik event, will follow the same dates.

In total, there will be 44 muhurats for Parvasnana and 53 muhurats for Parvasnanap at Trimbakeshwar. The government added that all Ekadashi, Pournima, Amavasya, and yogic events such as Vaidhriti Vyatipat Yoga during the Simhastha Parva period will also serve as pilgrimage and darshan days for devotees.

Preparations are expected to intensify in the coming months as authorities gear up for the massive influx of pilgrims and sadhus from across the country and abroad.