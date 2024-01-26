Narsingi Police Statiom yet to get an inspector

Hyderabad: Although it has been 25 days since the transfer of an inspector, there has been no replacement as yet at Narsingi police station, which has adversely affected its everyday functioning.

Recalling his travails when he went to see the progress of his complaint, one Ranganadha Chary said, “I was told that my complaint was yet to be addressed. It has always been one pretext or the other. This was my fourth visit to the police station. It is disappointing.”

Another complainant, Tejaswini Sharma, said, “When my car was vandalised on Tuesday, I went to the police station to lodge a complaint but there was no one around to take the complaint. I was told that all of them were busy on some bandobast duty. After waiting for quite some time, I went home feeling helpless.”

The Admin SI has been given in-charge powers. The effect is seen in some pending cases.

The Narsingi police have acknowledged the staff crunch and assured the locals that efforts are being made to address the problem in right earnest. On their part, community leaders are organizing meetings to discuss the urgency of the situation. They submitted a collective letter appealing to the higher authorities to intervene on a priority basis and ensure that the police station can function optimally like in the earlier days.

Local businesses are also feeling the impact of the inspector’s absence.



