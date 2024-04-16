Narrow Escape for 17 AS Bus Catches Fire

Hyderabad: A private bus caught fire while in motion due to a short circuit, causing panic among passengers and bystanders. The bus was en route to Raipur via Paradise and Suchitra when the incident occurred at about 8 pm.

Petbasheerabad inspector K. Vijaya Vardhan said, “Quick thinking of the driver saved many lives. He sensed danger and alerted the passengers to evacuate alight immediately. Despite the bus being completely engulfed in flames, no casualties were reported.”

Passengers' luggage suffered damage in the fire, he said.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit, reportedly caused by overheating. The intense heat generated by the electrical malfunction ignited the fire which engulfed the bus in seconds. A fire engine was summoned to douse the fire.

There were 17 passengers at the time of the incident, according to sources.