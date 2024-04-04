Naresh Reddy SET-TS New Member Secy

Top
DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 5:21 PM GMT
Vice-chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder, expressed confidence in Prof Reddy’s capabilities during the formal appointment ceremony. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday appointed Prof. G. Naresh Reddy as the member secretary for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (SET-TS). Prof. Reddy, renowned in the department of commerce, brings vast experience to his new role, having previously served as coordinator under the previous member secretary - Prof. C Murali Krishna, the university said in a statement.

Vice-chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder, expressed confidence in Prof Reddy’s capabilities during the formal appointment ceremony.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
