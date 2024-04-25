Actor Naresh Reacts to Pawan Kalyan's comments

Two days ago, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in his campaign trail in Guntur talked about the late superstar Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu' and his rivalry with legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao during their heydays. "Krishna Garu used to take a political stance against Sr NTR while the latter was the CM. He also took potshots at the TDP president but not once did NTR retaliate or misuse his power to trouble Krishna,' he said.

Reacting to it, Vijaya Nirmala’s son Naresh who is seen in character roles politely reprimanded Pawan Kalyan. “I was shocked & deeply pained to see/ hear Mr. Pawan Kalyan criticize superstar late Sri Krishnagaru in his address.” Naresh tweeted.

The senior actor went on to speak about Krishna's character as he said the latter is known to have a heart of gold & a parliamentarian with ethics. His contribution to the film industry & and politics is yeomen. He never changed alliances or criticized anyone personally in his political speeches.

Naresh was polite and restricted his retort only to defend Krishna and not hit back at Pawan Kalyan harshly.