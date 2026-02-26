Narendra Modi First World Leader to Hit 100M Instagram Followers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve the milestone on the platform. He joined Instagram in 2014.

PM Modi has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump, who has 43.2 million followers. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto follows with 15 million, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million.

Within India, PM Modi is far ahead of other political leaders on Instagram. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the second spot with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to Israel. On Wednesday, the Israeli Parliament conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal” — the highest honour of the Knesset — on him in recognition of his exceptional contribution through personal leadership in strengthening strategic ties between India and Israel.

The medal was presented after his address to the Israeli Parliament. Following the speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Knesset, who took selfies and photographs with him. He received a standing ovation and sustained applause during his address.

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration in India for Israel’s resolve, courage and achievements. He noted that ties between the two nations date back more than 2,000 years, referencing mentions of India in the Book of Esther and ancient trade links recorded in the Talmud.