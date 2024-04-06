Narayan Sri Ganesh is Congress Candidate for Secunderabad Contonment Assembly Bypoll

Hyderabad: Congress has announced Narayan Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the Secunderabad Contonment Assembly Bypoll.



Narayan Sri Ganesh recently switched from the BJP to the Congress party.

He secured the second position in the previous assembly elections in 2023. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of the incumbent BRS MLA, Lasya Nanditha, in a road accident.

The Secunderabad Cantonment by-polls are scheduled for May 13.



