Nara Lokesh and his Father Naidu Differ on Jagan Attack Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Mister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury to his eye after miscreants pelted stone at him during a political campaign in Vijayawada.



While Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack and urged the Election Commission of India to conduct an impartial inquiry and hold responsible parties accountable, Lokesh posted a satirical comment asking Jagan to try something new (meaning trick).

As soon as news got out, political leaders from across parties wished the YSRCP chief speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to tweet, followed by AP Leader of Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu. However, his son Nara Lokesh shocked everyone with his reaction to Jagan's episode.

I strongly condemn the attack on @ysjagan . I request the @ECISVEEP to initiate an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident and punish the responsible officials.





He compared the episode to Jagan's knife attack at Vizag airport saying this was version 2 of what TDP dubbed as 'Kodi Kathi' drama.



In his message, Nara Lokesh represented the entire episode in the form a satire hinting at the stone having come from Jagan's residence in Tadepalli.



Lokesh's reaction has drawn sharp criticism from YSRCP workers and netizens alike. They are drawing a comparison to the way Nara Lokesh and his father Chandrababu Naidu have reacted to the incident, branding Lokesh immature.

