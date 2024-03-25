Nandyal ZPTC member Krishna Reddy joins Congress

Kurnool: The Nandyal ZPTC member Gopavaram Gokul Krishna Reddy has resigned from the YSRC, and he joined the Congress in the presence of APCC Chief Y.S. Sharmila on Monday. During the event, Krishna Reddy expressed his discontent with the ruling YSR Congress, feeling mistreatment despite his dedicated efforts for the party.



Krishna Reddy previously organised Atmagourava Odarpu Yatra in Nandyal city some time ago and staged protests against the local legislator Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, labelling him as a non-local. He demanded that the Assembly ticket be given to local candidates. However, the party ultimately nominated Shilpa Ravi Reddy, disregarding his demands. Subsequently, he decided to join the Congress party.



