Nandyal Records 46°C, Emerges India's Hottest for Third Straight Day

Visakhapatnam: Nandyal registered a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday and became the hottest place in India for the third consecutive day while five cities reeled under heat wave in the day.



Intense heat conditions prevailed in parts of Rayalaseema districts and few parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh in the state with maximum temperatures recording in the range of 42-46 degree Celsius.

The mercury on Saturday settled at 45.9°C at Kurnool, 45.4°C in YSR Kadapa, 44.8°C at Jangamaheswarapuram, 44.7°C at Anantapur and 44.1°C at Tirupati. The IMD-Amaravati said the ongoing heat wave spell in the state will continue until May 5 and abate thereafter. Andhra Pradesh witnessed two spells of heat waves in April.

S Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD-Amaravati said Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Arogyavaram experienced heat wave conditions on Saturday while the other parts of the state experienced hot and humid weather conditions.

The scientist said the state would have a respite from heat waves from May 6 onwards and receive heavy rain at isolated places over CAP and Rayalaseema on May 7.





