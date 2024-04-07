Nandyal: 4 Poachers Arrested for Electrocuting Bear

Kurnool: Forest authorities found a bear, aged over two years, electrocuted at a banana plantation near Jina Sankara Tapovanam, located two kilometres from Mahanandi Temple in Nandyal district on Friday.



On receiving information, Atmakuru Divisional Forest Officer, along with staff, detained two persons near Surya Garden Lodge in Atmakuru and confiscated a dried bear penis from their possession.

Their interrogation revealed that the two, along with two others, had trapped the bear in an electrically charged snare 10 days ago, killing it on the spot.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Nethikoppula Yesurathnam and Mula Shikhamani from Sivapuram in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district, and Vaddemanu Sadguna Rao and Nethikoppula Sai Kumar from Kokarencha, also in Kothapalli mandal.



Judicial First Class Magistrate's Court, Atmakuru, remanded the four accused to custody on Saturday.