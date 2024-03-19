Nandikotkur MLA Arthur Joins Congress

Kurnool: Nandikotkur legislator Thoguru Arthur joined Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Arthur, who had won on ruling YSRC ticket in 2019, had conducted a meeting with his followers in January last. Since then, there has been speculation that he would join opposition the Telugu Desam.

However, TD has announced G. Jayasurya as its candidate from Nandikotkur.

YSRC has announced Dr. Sudhir Dara as its candidate from Nandikotkur.

With Arthur joining the Congress, there are speculations that he will be the Congress candidate from the Nandikotkur assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.