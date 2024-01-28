Name of Somesh Kumar’s Wife’s Crops Up In Defamed Balakrishna’s Deals

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), probing the case of TSRERA’s former secretary S. Balakrishna's alleged illegal assets case, is likely to inquire into the assets of the family members of former chief secretary Somesh Kumar that are located in Rangareddy district.

Sources said that around 25 acres of agriculture land at Yacharam mandal in RR district were registered in the name of Dr Gyan Mudra, wife of Somesh Kumar.

Balakrishna was the secretary of RERA when Somesh Kumar was its chairman, reportedly around the time the irregularities had taken place. Meanwhile, the state government is focusing on the assets of Kumar's family members.

According to Dharani portal, at least 25 acres of agriculture land in Survey No.s 249, 249/2, and 260 in Kothapalli village of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district are registered in the name of Dr Gyan Mudra. This property has a khata number and the portal mentions it as patta land.

The investigators are collecting details about the land and how Kumar’s kin had obtained them and, more importantly, from whom. The investigating agency will initiate action once they establish land ownership and the transactions, thereof.

Already, the ACB has filed a petition before the court seeking police custody of Balakrishna, who would be questioned on his role in suspicious land dealings and the irregularities linked to him.