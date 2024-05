Nalgonda: A tractor driver died on the spot at Marriguda in Nalgonda district when a private travels bus hit the vehicle from the rear early on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Parangi Mahesh, 24. of Lingampally of Peddavoora mandal. The bus was going to Bapatla from Hyderabad and the police said its driver was drowsy, and hit the tractor. All bus passengers were safe, police said.